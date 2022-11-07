India logs less than 1000 Covid cases

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 937 in a day to reach 4,46,61,516, while active cases declined to 14,515, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.The death toll has climbed to 5,30,509 with nine more fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.The active caseload declined by 324 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,16,492 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.