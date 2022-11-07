Rape case: Lankan cricketer denied bail

Sydney :Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been denied bail after being charged over an alleged sexual assault in Sydney.The 31-year-old was arrested at a hotel in the city’s CBD early yesterday morning, where his squad was staying for the T20 World Cup.Gunathilaka was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. A bail application was made today behind closed doors in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court, after a police prosecutor successfully requested a series of interim orders including suppressions and an order to close the courtroom.Before the court was closed, Gunathilaka appeared via audio-visual link wearing a grey T-shirt.Defence lawyer Ananda Amaranath later said the bail application was unsuccessful and that he would take the matter to the NSW Supreme Court as soon as possible.