Lunar eclipse tomorrow

A lunar eclipse will occur tomorrow which will be visible from all parts of the country.“The eclipse will be visible from all places in India at the time of the moon rise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse will not be visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before the moonrise. Ending of both the total and the partial phases will be visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase will be visible from the rest of the country,” the Ministry of Earth Science said.The eclipse will begin at 2.39 p.m. and the total eclipse will start at 3.46 p.m.