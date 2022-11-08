We are in favour of EWS verdict, says Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the 10 per cent EWS quota in admissions and jobs and said that Congress is in favour of the reservation for the weaker sections in the general category.In a majority judgment by 3:2, a five-judge Constitution bench on Monday upheld the validity of the Constitution’s 103rd Amendment Act 2019, saying the EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

Baghel while welcoming the decision by the top court said that the backward classes should get reservations according to the Mandal commission. “We welcome it. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should get reservations on the basis of their population. The backward classes should get reservations according to the Mandal commission. We are in favour of the 10 per cent EWS reservation given by the SC,” he said.