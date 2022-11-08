Modi greets Advani on his 95th birthday

New Delhi: Former Deputy Prime Minister of India LK Advani turned 95 years old today. On his birthday, several Union Ministers wished the senior BJP leader on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the senior leader’s home on Tuesday morning and shared photos from their meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Moscow wished Advani on Twitter and wrote, “warm birthday greetings to revered Shri LK Advani ji. His many contributions and services to the nation will always keep inspiring us.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Advani a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to respected LK Advani ji. Advani ji, on one hand, strengthened the organization across the country with his continuous hard work, while on the other hand made invaluable contribution to the development of the country while being in the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life.”