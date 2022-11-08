Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat’s trial run successful

Chennai: The trial run of the 5th rake of Vande Bharat Express was successfully conducted on Monday from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Mysuru via KSR Bengaluru.

The trial run was conducted for familiarising the train operating crew with the working of the train set, route, signals, and other safety parameters like Level Crossing Gates, block working, etc., and also to acquaint the onboard coach maintenance crew about the train interiors and various technical features of the train, read a press statement from Southern Railway.

The trial special Vande Bharat train departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central on Monday and reached Mysuru with stoppages at Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru. In the return direction, the trial run special departed from Mysuru Junction today and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central.