TN to get more rains, new low pressure likely

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre today said that several districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rains for the next 3 days due to low pressure area over Andaman.

While a low pressure area has already formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area is about to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal near Andaman

The India Meteorological Department has informed that Tamilnadu is likely to experience very heavy rains today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and after that the rains will gradually reduce.

Schools and colleges of the 27 districts including Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram would be closed. Heavy rainfall has been taking place in various parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet.