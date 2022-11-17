Meltwater Championship: Praggnanandhaa begins with a win

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa posted his first win while compatriot Arjun Erigaisi suffered a third straight defeat in the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals here on Thursday. Praggnanandha brushed aside Vietnam’s Liem Quang Le 3-0 in the third round even as Erigaisi went down 0.5-2.5 to American Wesley So. World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway continued his winning run, crushing Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-0 while Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda also recorded his third straight victory, beating Dutch GM Anish Giri 2.5-0.5. Praggnanandhaa (4 points) rose to the fourth spot behind Carlsen, Duda (both on 9 points) and Giri (4) in the eight-player field.The 17-year old Indian won his first game against So in 41 moves and then took the second in 46 moves with black. The third saw Praggnanandhaa secure a 53-move win to seal a dominant victory. He will play So in the fourth round on Friday. Erigaisi started with a draw against So but lost the next two games and remained winless and without points after the third round. He faces Mamedyarov in the fourth round. The eight players play a round-robin tournament. The winner will be the player who accumulates the most points and cash overall.