Won’t rest till Aftab is hanged, says Shraddha’s dad

New Delhi: Vikas Walker, the father of Shraddha Walkar who was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonalwalla, has said that he won’t rest till his daughter’s killer is hanged to death by the court.

Speaking to reporters, Vikas Walkar alleged that Aftab is veery cleaver and he has erased all evidence against him. “Aftab is clever and has erased the evidence in the last 5-6 months. So, Police will face a little difficulty in bringing out the truth. I won’t rest until Aftab is given a death sentence,” Vikas Walker said.

Grief-stricken father of the deceased further said, “Delhi Police realised that Aftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks truth. So, they applied for Narco test. I feel I’m about to get justice. If he has done crime, he should be hanged. I always felt that he’s lying. I had told Mumbai and Delhi Police about it.”