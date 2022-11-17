CM visits family of footballer Priya

Chief Minister MK Stalin today visited the house of Priya, the 17-year-old footballer, who died due to medical negligence, in Vyasarpadi and presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

The Chief Minister consoled the family members and assured them that the State government will always be by their side. After presenting the cheque, Stalin asked the family members to approach him for their needs.

Priya’s family stated that the CM had said that he would try to provide jobs for all three brothers.

On November 15, Priya died at the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital. She had undergone initial surgery for a ligament tear at Periyar Nagar hospital and the surgery was botched. As a result, she was transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi hospital for further treatment.