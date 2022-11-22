‘Governor is bound by State decisions’

VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan stated that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is bound by the State government’s decisions.”The Governor is appointed according to the Constitution. Governors are appointed to help the State government. He is supposed to be the bridge between the Centre and the States so that there is no gap between them and is bound by the decisions taken by the State government. It is not just the Governor of Tamil Nadu who does not realise this. All the governors appointed in States where the BJP is not in power are putting pressure on the State governments,” he told reporters in Vellore.

On former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination convicts’ release, he said, “Nalini and six others were acquitted by the Supreme Court and there is nothing to criticise. However, the Central government has filed a review petition challenging the release of the six convicts. Even though the Congress is in power or the BJP in power, the review petition is a testimony to the fact that despite being in power, they will take a similar approach to the issue of Eelam Tamils or the people of Tamil Nadu.”