Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film with director Ponram is titled DSP. Now, it has been confirmed that the film will release on December 2.The film features Vijay Sethupathi as a cop named M Vascodagama, and stars former Miss India World Anukreety Vas, Shivani Narayanan, Cooku with Comali-fame Pugazh, Ilavarasu, Gnanasammandhan, Deepa, and Singampuli.With cinematography by Venkatesh S and Dinesh Krishnan B, DSP will be edited by Vivek Harshan and bankrolled by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam.

