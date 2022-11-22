Taylor Swift sweeps the top award at AMA

Singer Taylor Swift won maximum honours at the American Music Awards 2022 taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year.“In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that. I really feel that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make – you encouraged me,” she said during her acceptance speech.Swift said that the more music she put out the happier she felt and thanked the fans for her happiness as they were the motivators.