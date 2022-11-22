95% of SWD works completed: CM

Chennai : Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that 80 to 95 percent of the storm water drainage works in Chennai have been completed and the pending works will be completed in the coming days.The Chief Minister chaired the marriage for 54 differently-abled couples held in Gopalapuram, jointly organised by two NGOs Geetha Bhavan Trust and Tamil Nadu Differently-abled Federation Charitable Trust and the department for the welfare of the differently-abled. In the function, the Chief Minister presented gifts and articles to all the differently-abled couples.In the meeting, Stalin said “you (people) know very well the flood situation this year and what happened last year. Not all the (storm water drainage) works are completed. 80 to 95 percent of the works have been completed and people are already appreciating the state government for the steps taken. I give the assurance that the remaining works will also be completed in the near future. You know very well the type of governance in the state that is happening now which will solve the issues immediately. Your government is going on.”