Tough words

India condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea at the United Nations Security Council.India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said that the recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) “affect the peace and security of the region and beyond.” Incidentally, this was the second meeting on DPRK after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The isolated country fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea last Friday, the South Korean military said, in protest over the United States move to reinforce its “extended deterrence” protection of South Korea and Japan.Kim said threats from the United States and its allies pursuing a hostile policy prompted his country to “substantially accelerate the bolstering of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence,” reported The Jerusalem Post.”Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats … our party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation. India condemns the recent ICBM launch by the DPRK. This follows other ballistic missile launches in the preceding month, following which the Security Council had met,” said Kamboj, adding “These launches constitute a violation of resolutions of Security Council relating to the DPRK. They affect the peace and security of the region and beyond.” The launch is presumed to have involved the Hwasong-17 ICBM, according to Yonhap, the same ICBM was test-fired on November 3, but the launch was seen as a failure.