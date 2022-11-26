Dating app: Increase in female users

Chennai: QuackQuack, dating apps, saw an 11 per cent increase in the number of female users from Chennai.Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, “We observed a drastic rise in chats from women in Chennai; we noticed approximately 348k chats in the last 2 months. As a dating app, the closing gap between the number of male and female users is encouraging, and we are looking toward making our platform even more secure for women to enjoy dating without safety concerns.”According to the app, more than 43% of Chennaite women prefer online dating over its traditional counterpart.”This is majorly owing to safety concerns. While speaking about the security of dating apps, QuackQuack claims there’s a new trend in place among the women of Chennai; virtual first dates. More than 32% of their female users, most of them working professionals between 28 and 32, choose to virtually meet their matches before going on a date in real life. The trend is fast-spreading all over India because of its lucrative offer of evaluating men before committing to an in-person meet-up,” a press release said.