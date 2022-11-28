Woman chops hubby into pieces, store in fridge

As details about the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar continues to unravel, the Crime Branch has found clues pointing to a similar murder in East Delhi. A woman and her son were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering her husband, chopping up the body, storing the pieces in a fridge and then disposing them off. Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar in the eastern part of the city, was allegedly murdered and chopped into 22 pieces. The pieces were kept in a fridge before the woman and her son disposed them off in the neighbourhood.