Ruturaj hits 7 sixes in an over, achieves unique record

Maharashtra opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was at his blistering best in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh and his unbeaten 220-run knock helped his side post 330 runs on the board in the allotted fifty overs. However, the best part of his knock came in the penultimate over of the innings as he smashed 43 runs off the bowling of Shiva Singh. In this particular over, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit seven consecutive sixes.

The fifth ball of the over turned out to be a no-ball, and the free-hit also disappeared for a six, and hence the did the unthinkable, taking 43 runs of the over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a 220-run knock off just 159 balls with the help of 10 fours and 16 sixes. His innings strike-rate was 138.36.

Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi also played useful knocks of 37 each.

For Uttar Pradesh, Kartik Tyagi returned with three wickets.