B Indrajith to lead TN in Ranji Trophy

Batter B Indrajith will lead Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy this season with left arm spinner R Sai Kishore named as his deputy.The squad announced by the Tamil Nadu selectors Friday includes a few new faces- batter Affan Khader, spinner Ajith Ram and pace bowler Trilok Nag.The experienced Vijay Shankar,who has been out of action for a while and missed both the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been included in the team. Ajith Ram and Nag had done well in the matches against Bangladesh A recently appear to have been rewarded for their performances. Khader is the surprise pick in the team. TN will miss the services of the aggressive batter M Shahrukh Khan who is out due to a knee injury.India cricketers R Ashwin and M S Washington Sundar will join the team upon their availability, TNCA honorary secretary R I Palani said in a press release here. TN will play its first match against Hyderabad (away game) from December 13,followed by games against Andhra (December 20 in Coimbatore) and Delhi (December 27.away). Squad for first three matches : B Indrajith (captain),R Sai Kishore (vice-captain), B Aparajith,B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturved, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk),Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier,Aswin Crist,L Vignesh, Trilok Nag.