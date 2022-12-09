Ashmini to lead WI in Women’s U19 T20 WC

St John’s, Dec 9: Batting all-rounder Ashmini Munisar on Thursday was named as captain of the West Indies side for the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, to be played from January 14 to 29 in South Africa next year. Ashmini had captained the West Indies team on their tours to the USA in August and last month in India, where they featured in a quadrangular series alongside Sri Lanka U19, India A and B U19 sides in Visakhapatnam. “It is every cricketer’s dream to play for their country let alone be able to captain their team, it is an immense honour that I get to do it at this historic inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup. We have been playing together for the past few months and all the players are gelling and progressing quite nicely and we’re all excited to represent the West Indies,” she said in an official statement. The inaugural edition of ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams playing in 41 matches to be hosted in Benoni and Potchefstroom. The official warm-up matches will be held from January 9 to 11. “The Under 19 girls T20 World Cup will be an historic event being the first of its kind in women’s international cricket. In preparation for this the team embarked on tours of the USA and the recent Tri Series in India against the hosts and New Zealand.” “These series have identified some competent up and coming batters like Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and Trishan Holder who are showing potential to transition to a higher level. We also had excellent performances from the two main spinners, captain Ashmini Munisar and Shalini Samaroo,” said Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector.