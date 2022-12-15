Bihar: Death toll in hooch tragedy soars to 39

Patna: The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, due to the consumption of spurious liquor, in Bihar’s Saran district has soared to 39.

In the wake of the Hooch tragedy in Chhapra, the Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended with immediate effect on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

Bihar excise Minister Sunil Kumar on Wednesday “confirmed” six people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Chhapra area of Bihar’s Saran district.

Bihar minister “vowed’ that govt would take “strict action” against culprits responsible for deaths. “Process of filling an FIR is underway. I have spoken over the phone with SP. He confirmed the death of six people so far,” Sunil Kumar had said after being asked about police taking any action in this case.