Avatar: The Way of Water – Review

James Cameron is back with a sequel to his 2009 classic Avatar. This time grand and more glitzy. The filmmaker with a vision has executed on screen a marvel. A never-seen-experience for audience which keeps them glued to their seats. Breath-taking visual and scenes with minute details makes it a good watch.

Unlike many Hollywood movies, Avatar: The Way of Water doesn’t rely only on action, it is loaded with human emotions. Parents would go to any extent to protect their children. Also it speaks some politics. The anti-military stand, need to preserve environment and struggles of natives chased away from their lands.

Avatar: The Way of Water showcases new aspects of Pandora’s natural wonders. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) are happy couples living with fellow Na’vis. Their children is their world. They have adopted Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), who was created from the avatar of the deceased Dr Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). These four kids are good friends with Miles Socorro aka Spider (Jake Champion), the child of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), the antagonist of the first part who dies in the end. Though Spider is a human, he spends his time with the Na’vis and pretends to be like them. All is going well until one day, the Sky People come to their land with sinister plans.

The highlight of the three-hour long movie is that it takes us to the world of Pandora and engages is thoroughly. With state-of-the-art technology walks together with a strong content, Avatar:The Way of Water is a must watch and preferably in IMAX.