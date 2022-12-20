SC clears 6,844 cases since DY Chandrachud assumed as CJI

The Supreme Court has disposed of 6,844 cases since the 50th Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud took over on November 9. A total of 6,844 cases were wrapped up by the Supreme Court in from November 9 to December 16 against the 5,898 new cases filed.

As per data released by the Supreme Court administration 5,898 cases were filed from November 9 till December 16. A total of 2,511 transfer and bail petitions were disposed of.

CJI Chandrachud in November had emphasized on quick disposal of bail and transfer petitions and announced that cases involving personal liberty shall be prioritized. Bail matters needed to be given primacy as they pertained to personal liberty, he had said.