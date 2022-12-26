Fix fares for omni bus: PMK

Chennai, Dec 26: Alleging exorbitant charges collected by omni buses on the occasion of New Year, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to fix fares for omni buses to prevent fleecing the passengers during festival times. In a twitter statement, Ramadoss said that the omni bus fares have skyrocketed. “To travel from Chennai to Madurai today (Saturday), Rs. 4,999 was collected as fare. This kinds of fleecing should be condemned, ” he added. He opined that it has become normal to omni buses to increase the fares as per their likings and government remain a mute spectator. “Transport department’s claim of action only if complaints are received is an act of divesting itself of its responsibility. He pointed out that Madras High Court has instructed the government to fix fares for omni buses several times. “Contravening the orders, the government allows omni bus associations to fix the fares, which is a contempt of court, ” he said.