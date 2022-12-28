Brijesh Damani wins National Billiards Championship Asian Games silver medallist Brijesh Damani won his maiden National Billiards Championship as he got the better of his fellow PSPB player Dhruv Sitwala in Indore. The match was level till four games (2-2) when Brijesh accelerated to take a 4-3 lead. He then played all across the table to dominate in the eighth game and won the title 5-3. Indian Oil’s Brijesh had defeated B. Bhaskar of Karnataka and reigning World 6Red Champion S. Shrikrishna in quarterfinal and semifinal respectively. Brijesh has six international medals, including a silver at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.