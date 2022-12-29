Premier League: ManU blanks Nottingham Forest 3-0

Forward Marcus Rashford shined for Manchester United, scoring one goal and setting up the other as his side blanked Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their Premier League match at Old Trafford on Tuesday. With this, United moves to the fifth spot in the points table, just a point shy of Tottenham Hotspur, who are at 30 points. Out of their 15 matches, United have won nine, lost four and drawn two and have a total of 29 points. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest is reeling at the 19th position with just 13 points, having won only three of 16 matches, lost nine and drawn four. Defender Raphael Varane was suffering from a virus, which disrupted United’s preparations. But Nottingham failed to test United’s depleted defence in their first game since star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. Rashford gave Manchester United an early lead in the 19th minute, dispatching a corner from Christian Eriksen into the nets. Later in the 22nd minute, he assisted Anthony Martial to double his side’s lead. Forest’s Ryan Yates could have brought his side into the game, but his goal was ruled out for offside via VAR just shortly before half-time. United were dominant in the second half. Minutes before full time, Casemiro stole possession from the opposition and substitute Fred made a beautiful finish to triple United’s lead in the 87th minute. In their next PL game, United will take on Wolverhampton on Saturday away from home. On the other hand, Nottingham will be hosting Chelsea on Sunday. Following the loss, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, “It was always going to be really tough here tonight and we knew the game was going to look as it did in terms of them having territory and possession.” “The goals are a killer in terms of a set piece where some players have clearly not stuck to their responsibilities. And then we are in a half-decent position in United’s box, but then to give up the space and the territory we did. I would not say we gifted