Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release 27 April

The makers of magnum opusPonniyin Selvan: Ihave announced the release date of the sequel. On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions shared a short clip announcing the release date. The caption read, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023! #CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2#PonniyinSelvan.” The clip opens with Aditya Karikalan (Vikram) sitting in front of a Kali statute. The clip also shows glimpses of Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi). Nandini can be seen sitting in front of a mirror, looking worried, while Arulmozhi Varman is seen walking amid monks and Vandhiyathevan, sitting in the forest, is seen with many wounds.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film’s second part will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.