ED freezes Rs 42.21 cr more in gaming app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operation on total 1548 bank accounts involved in the cyber crimes and freezed an amount of Rs 42.21 crore (balance lying in these bank accounts) in a case related to the Mobile Gamming Application, E-nuggets. So far, an amount of Rs 110.76 crore has been frozen or seized by the ED in the case. The case was registered on the basis of an FIR registered by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata, against Amir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata. During the investigation, it was found that Amir Khan had launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding public. After collecting handsome amounts from the public, all of a sudden the withdrawal from the said app was stopped on one pretext or the other. Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the app servers. Probe revealed that multiple accounts (more than 300) were used to launder money. Proceeds were also used to purchase Crypto currencies.