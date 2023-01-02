Ramayan-era monuments in Ayodhya to get facelift

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to give a major facelift to all the Ramayan-era structures and places in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The state government has roped in a Delhi-based architect for surveying all historic places in the district to identify Ramayan-era structures. The Delhi-based architect Antara Sharma, along with her team members, has surveyed historic water bodies, mutts and temples in Ayodhya. According to the district administration officials, more than 60 such water bodies, temples, and mutts have been identified during this survey. The team is also taking help from local historians to collect details of Ramayan-era structures. According to R.P. Yadav, Regional Tourism Officer, Ayodhya, the government wants to preserve the historic monuments of Ayodhya. Through this survey, all such structures will be identified, he added. After the survey, the Ayodhya administration will act according to the state government’s instructions, said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also identified 11 historic structures places inside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus that will be preserved and restored in their original form.