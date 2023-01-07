AIADMK to launch door-to-door campaign to highlight DMK govt’s ‘failures’

AIADMK , the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, will kick off its 2024 general elections campaign by conducting a door-to-door campaign to inform the people about the ‘failures of the DMK government.

AIADMK, which is facing several internal issues including the expulsion of former Chief Minister and party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS , and the removal of ex-interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran, is planning the mega outreach programme to launch a narrative against the DMK government.

Sources in the party said that the AIADMK is keen to wake up the party cadres and to rejuvenate the party at the grassroots level, for which a door-to-door outreach programme is necessary.

According to an AIADMK leader, the party is finalising the basics of the programme and the issues that have to be highlighted which would hit the DMK the most.