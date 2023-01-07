Shraddha case: Aaftab seeks release of debit and credit cards

A plea has been filed in Saket Court on behalf of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, for releasing his debit and credit cards from the custody of Delhi Police. The application has been moved by advocate MS Khan before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla seeking the release of the cards. Meanwhile, the court has extended the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala for 4 days. The court has directed to produce the accused physically on January 10. The application has been kept pending for the next day. The plea has been submitted that the accused is in judicial custody since November 9, 2022, and he has no money with him to buy clothes for the winter season. It is also submitted that there are some funds in the bank of the accused. His debit-credit cards enable the accused to buy clothes and day-to-day articles in the winter season. The court on December 23, 2022, allowed the plea of Delhi police seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Aftab. During the hearing, Aftab was produced through video conferencing. Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court had allowed the plea of Delhi after hearing the submission of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad and Defence counsel MS Khan. SPP Amit Prasad submitted before the court that the voice sample is required to investigate the matter. On the other hand advocate, MS Khan opposed the plea and submitted that he has been not been supplied a copy of the application.