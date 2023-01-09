EAM S Jaishankar heaps praise on NRIs

Indians are spread across the globe and will be found in every part of the world. Taking that into consideration, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday (January 8) heaped praise on the Indian community living abroad. He emphasized how the Indian diaspora is the most talented in the world. EAM Jaishankar said that it is the largest and most talented diaspora in the world. In the inaugural address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here, Jaishankar said what is perhaps unique about the Indian community is the intensity of the bonding which is promoted by conventions like the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, which is underway in the city of Indore.”India has the largest diaspora in the world and many would say, the most talented. But what is perhaps unique about us is the intensity of the bonding between the community abroad and the motherland,” the minister said while addressing the youthful delegates from India and abroad.