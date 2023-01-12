Resolution to implement Sethusamudram project passed in Assembly

Tamil Nadu government has passed a resolution asking the Union government to implement the Sethusamudram project immediately.

At the Assembly session on Thursday, Chief Minster MK Stalin moved the resolution and said that if the project implemented, it will uplift the economy of the State, particularly the southern districts and ensure employment opportunities for the youth.

However, when this project works were being carried out, a stumbling block was created, he said.

The resolution was passed unanimously with opposition parties like BJP, ADMK and PMK supporting the resolution.