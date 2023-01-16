Tight security for Kanum Pongal

Chennai: More than 15,000 police personnel would be deployed on security duty in this megapolis ahead of “Kaanum Pongal” (sight seeing) on January 17, marking the culmination of the four-day Pongal festivities in Tamilnadu.

As per the instructions of Chennai City Police Commissioner, apart from physical deployment of police personnel in uniform and in plain clothes, various other measures were put in place to ensure that tight vigil was maintained at all places, including in the famous Marina beach, where hundreds and thousands of people from various parts of the State, were expected to congregate.

Over 15,000 police personnel drawn from State police, city Police and Home Guards would be on security duty on that day.

Police personnel would be manning the entire stretch of Kamarajar Salai on the Marina beach where a large number of people were expected to visit the MGR, Jayalalithaa, Anna and Karunanidhi memorials.