BJP’s National executive meeting begins

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Monday presided over the national executive meeting which will review the reports submitted by state general secretaries.

The three resolutions of the National Executive meeting encompass political, economic, and international affairs.

The strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in nine states this year and the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year will be discussed.

BJP State Presidents and General secretaries are available in the meeting. Vice president Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, Radha Mohan Singh, Saudan Singh, National general secretary organization BL Santhosh.