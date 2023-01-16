EC showcases remote EVM to political party representatives

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday showcased the remote electronic voting machine prototype for migrant voters to representatives of political parties.

The Election Commission had called the chairpersons, presidents, and general secretaries of all the national parties for a meeting today.

The Commission invited all recognised eight national and 57 regional political parties to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote EVM.

To encourage domestic migrants to exercise their franchise, ECI on December 29, informed about a prototype Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM), which would enable them to vote from remote polling stations.

It said the inability to vote due to internal migration (domestic migrants) is one of the prominent reasons behind low voter turnout.