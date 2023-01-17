Let’s take a vow to bring back AIADMK to power, says EPS

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami gave a clarion call to the party functionaries and cadre to take a vow on the birth anniversary of party founder and former CM MG Ramachandran to end the “anti-people” DMK regime and ensure the return of the AIADMK regime to serve the people of the state. DMK president MK Stalin, won the election with the help of the alliance parties and by cheating the people by giving false poll promises. After coming to power, Chief Minister Stalin, his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and several others were destroying the state, former chief minister Palaniswami said in a statement.