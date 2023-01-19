‘The Kashmir Files’ to re-release today to honour Exodus Day

‘The Kashmir Files’, the film which emerged a surprise hit, last year is set to be re-released in theatres on January 19 comemorating the occasion of Kashmiri Hindu Exodus Day. The director of the film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his Twitter to share the news with his followers. He wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January – The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.” The film, produced by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios, collected over Rs 245 crore as per Box office India.