SRK wanted to be an action hero’ but missed the bus

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a spy in the upcoming release ‘Pathaan’, may have been idolised as the king of romance by his countless fans across the globe, but the actor personally loves the action genre and always wanted to be an action hero. In a video released by the producers, Yash Raj Films, SRK said: “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it’s my dream come true.” The ‘King’, as he is known, is returning to the silver screen after a wait of four long years, and his fans are certainly waiting with bated breath to watch him in action on screen. Talking about his character in ‘Pathaan’, the superstar shared: “Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he’s naughty, he’s tough but doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He’s trusting. He’s honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother.” For the film, he has teamed up yet again with Deepika Padukone, together they have doled out epic blockbusters like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. Commenting on this reunion, Deepika and her impact in ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh said: “You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like ‘Besharam Rang’ and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she’s tough enough to do that too. That kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It’s a quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say.” ‘Pathaan’, which also stars John Abraham as the antagonist, is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.