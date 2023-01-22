EVKS Elangovan is Cong candidate for Erode (East) bypoll

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will field former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan, father of the deceased Erode East MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa, for the February 27 byelection in the constituency.

With the Tamil Manila Congress, whose candidate M. Yuvaraja contested against Thirumahan and lost in 2021, agreeing to sit the byelection out and agreeing to the AIADMK nominating its own candidate, the Congress could face a keenly watched contest. O Pannerselvam has announced that he would field a candidate for byelection and even sought thr support of BJP.