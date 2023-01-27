Aus Open: Rybakina books berth in finals 

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will face off in Saturday’s Australian Open final after both women came through their respective semifinals in straight sets. Rybakina powered her way past two-time champion Victoria Azarenka, winning 7-6 6-3 in just over an hour and 40 minutes, while Sabalenka ended the dream run of unseeded Pole Magda Linette to reach her first grand slam final at the fourth time of asking after a 7-6 6-2 victory. The huge-hitting Rybakina has now made two of the last three grand slam finals after her victorious Wimbledon run last summer and, at just 23 years of age, is likely to be a force on the WTA Tour for many years to come. “I’m super happy and proud, with my team also because without them it would be difficult to be here,” Rybakina said in her post-match interview. “And really thank you [the crowd] a lot because it’s an incredible atmosphere. I’m super happy to be in the final and play one more time here. “I’ve got a little bit of experience from Wimbledon, and I want to come on court and enjoy the moment and atmosphere because it’s amazing to play in front of you guys. We’ll see how it’s going to go — for sure, I’ll try my best. I’ll fight and, hopefully, I’m going to win.” These two women had met just once before on Tour, with Rybakina winning 6-3 6-4 at Indian Wells last year. Rybakina has beaten former grand slam champions in consecutive matches to reach this stage — world No. 1 Iga Światek and then Jelena Ostapenko — and had to do so again to reach Saturday’s final. Rybakina’s serve looked untouchable in the opening exchanges, but a masterclass in returning from Azarenka earned her a break to go 3-2 up — only for her opponent to break back immediately. There was little to choose between these two players in what was a brilliant first set of tennis, as both women were hitting their groundstrokes with stunning power and accuracy.