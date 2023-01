Novak Djokovic outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

With this win, Djokovic has returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

With his 22nd Slam title, Djokovic has now equaled Rafael Nadal.

The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.