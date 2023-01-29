“Demolished temples, knew won’t get votes…” DMK’s TR Baalu

DMK MP and former union minister TR Baalu courted controversy by saying he on many occasions compromised religious beliefs to complete development projects.

Speaking at a public meeting in support of the Sethusamudram project in Madurai, the DMK leader spoke about his efforts for the project.

TR Baalu said, “In my constituency, Sarasawathi Temple, Lakshmi temple and Parvathi temple on Grand Southern Truck Road (GST) were demolished. I only demolished all these three temples. I know I will not get votes but I also know how to get votes. My supporters even warned me that if temples were demolished, I will not get votes. But I told them there is no other way.”

“I told the need a temple. I constructed better temples with better facilities. Like this, in many places, I have convinced religious beliefs and completed projects,” added the DMK MP. The DMK MP criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for halting the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project project.

He said the Centre’s decision to stop the project is like abruptly halting a train midway.

Baalu alleged that the central government is halting the project without applying scientific or rational thinking and instead following religious lines.

He claimed the project would have now brought a profit of Rs 750 crore per annum.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai shared the video of TR Baalu’s speech.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said, “DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. The very reason we want the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) dissolved and want the temple freed from the clutches of government.”