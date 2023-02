If MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 pc of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

To settle contractual disputes, a voluntary settlement scheme will be introduced, the Minister said.

Tabling Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, said, ‘To unleash Innovation and research by Startups and Academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymized data’.