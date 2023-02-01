‘India’s defence exports rose six times due to govt’s new initiatives’

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded India’s indigenous defence manufacturing and said that the country’s defence exports have increased manifold due to the initiatives of the government. “As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy,” President Murmu, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, said in her opening remarks of Parliament’s Budget session. President Murmu in her maiden address to the joint sitting of the Parliament also noted that India’s firm and tough stand against terrorism is the reason why the country is being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism. President Murmu also mentioned India’s G20 presidency this year and said that the country aims to find solutions to world problems. “India holds the presidency of the G20 this year. Along with all member states of G20, India aims to find solutions to world problems,” she said. Referring to India’s thrust on innovation and entrepreneurship, the President lauded the youth for taking India’s innovation to the world.