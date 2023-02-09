AWBI wants to mark Feb 14 as Cow Hug Day

The Animal Welfare Board of India wants to christen February 14 as Cow Hug Day, and has appealed to the public to embrace cows, claiming that it would bring “emotional richness” and increase “individual and collective happiness.”Dairy farmers, on the other hand, alleged that the Board did not even help them when thousands of cows died due to lumpy skin disease recently. February 14 is observed as Valentine’s Day in many parts of the world, but the celebration of a day of love has been decried by some sections as contrary to Indian culture.