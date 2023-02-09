NEET aspirant ends life

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a multi-story building in the Kunhari area here, police said on Thursday.

The teen jumped from the 10th floor of her building at around 7 pm on Wednesday and was killed on the spot, they said.

The police, following the initial investigation, confirmed that she committed suicide.

She left a one-line message ‘Good Bye’ to her parents and family members in a diary page recovered from her room, Circle Officer, Shankar Lal said.