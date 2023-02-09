Cong never tried to solve permanent problems of India: Modi in RS

Congress never tried to find solutions to the permanent problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said attacking the Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks in the President’s address.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress built a strong foundation in 60 years. In 2014, when I saw minute details, I saw that in 60 years, the Congress family has only built potholes on the path.”

“Despite being in power from the Panchayat level to the Parliament they never, “thought or tried” to being solutions to permanent problems,” he said. He said that BJP’s priority remains the common public, under which they made LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country.

“We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale,” he said.