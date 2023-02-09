HomeConnect makes lives simple

The new year has paved way for technology and innovation. We spend more time online and our phones have turned into our lifelines. Our smartphones enable us to shop, work and stay connected. In recent times, the internet has made our homes smarter as well. Imagine ordering grocery while cooking or setting the air conditioner temperature through your voice! This dream has seamlessly turned into a reality with smart appliances. For the uninitiated, you can now interact and enable these appliances to work according to your customized routine of living. With the HomeConnect feature, you can voice command your appliances and control them via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Here are some more fun ways to make the most of your smart appliances:

Wake up to freshly brewed coffee every day

Be your own favourite barista and treat yourself to a fresh cup of coffee every morning right when you wake up. Conveniently order your coffee from an automated coffee machine via your phone or tablet. The Bosch coffee machine provides a range of coffee varieties for you to try every time you need that hit of caffeine.

Never miss another item on your grocery list

Isn’t it disappointing when you come home after a huge grocery run, only to realize you missed the vegetables you needed to cook your planned dish. Well, you will not have to worry about that from now on, as smart fridges are here to tell you what is missing. With the help of HomeConnect, the innovative interior cameras in the Bosch’s Max Flex 3 door refrigerator which is a Made in India innovation developed with a consumer-centric approach can show you a convenient glimpse to give you an overview of what is in your fridge directly on your phone even when you are not at home!

Load and let go!

Doing the dishes after a long and tiring day can be exhausting. Having to dry your washed clothes because you turned the machine on once you got home can be even more annoying. If only you could tell your washing machine and dishwasher to start their work in advance, right? Well, Bosch’s dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers all come with the HomeConnect feature so you can control their settings all from the palm of your hand.

The ultimate sous chef

Your oven can be the most integral helper in your kitchen, if only you give it a chance. With a smart oven, you will not have to worry about how cooked your dish is or whether you have left it on. Bosch’s Smart Ovens even provides you with a plethora of recipes and tips and tricks, elevating you to be an expert cook.

Let your home get you in the right mood

Coming back from a hectic day to a dim house is never a nice feeling. With a smart lighting system, let your house be ready for whatever mood you want to come home to. With voice control and phone connection, go hands-free to change the settings while you cook or sit down to read a nice book.

Be aware of the air around you

We spend so much of our time indoors shuffling between a few rooms and breathing the same stagnant air throughout the day unaware of its poor quality. With a smart air purifier, you won’t have to worry about the pollutants and germs in the air around you. With multiple modes, this device will automatically clean your household while also acting as a heater/cooler. You can monitor the air index directly on your phone and voice command the purifier to change modes and temperatures to your liking.