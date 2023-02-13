Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show — Aero India 2023 – in Bengaluru.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari lead the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”.

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.